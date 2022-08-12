Demon Slayer Cosplay Crushes The Stone Hashira

The Hashira has been a major part of Demon Slayer since the anime series first began. Seen as the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the latest season introduced us to the likes of the Flame Hashira and Sound Hashira, Rengoku and Tengen Uzui respectively. While the Stone Hashira hasn't been featured prominently in any of Demon Slayer's anime arcs, that hasn't stopped one cosplayer from bringing the crying swordsman to life thanks to some spot on Cosplay.

The second season of Demon Slayer's anime was not a good one for its Hashira, with Rengoku dying as a result of his final battle during the Mugen Train storyline and Tengen Uzui losing both an eye and an arm while fighting against the demonic siblings of the Entertainment District. While Gyomei Himejima wasn't featured in the promotional material for the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation from Ufotable, several other members of the Hashira were and fans can expect the Stone Hashira to play a major role in the television series down the line. Himejima is by far the largest of the Hashira and definitely has the strength within him to have earned his place as a top-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Instagram Cosplayer Its Lanicos shared this impressive new take on the crying Hashira who is definitely one of the most imposing members of the Demon Slayer Corps while also consistently having a steady stream of tears rolling down his face:

A release date hasn't been revealed when it comes to the third season of Demon Slayer, though Ufotable has let fans know that they can expect the Swordsmith Village Arc to arrive next year. With the manga having already come to an end thanks to creator Koyoharo Goutuge, anime fans are left wondering how many additional seasons and/or feature-length films will arrive to round out the story of Tanjiro and his demon-hunting friends. As it stands, Gotouge has been tight-lipped about revisiting the popular universe following its conclusion.

