Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes The Thunder With Zenitsu

Demon Slayer is preparing to return to the small screen, as the third season will see Tanjiro and his friends making their way to the Swordsmith Village following the traumatic events of both the Mugen Train and the Entertainment District. The first episode of the third season made its way to theaters thanks to the feature-length film, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, which combined old and new footage for its run time. Now, one cosplayer has dropped the thunder once again with a new take on the scaredy-cat swordsman known as Zenitsu.

When last we saw Zenitsu during the Entertainment District Arc, the swordsman once again relied on his unique ability to fight while unconscious to help him save his own life and the lives of his comrades. With Tanjiro and his friends headed to the Swordsmith Village in the next season, it seems as though the villain Muzan will unleash some terrifying new threats upon them as they continue their journey. Luckily for the young Demon Slayer Corps members, they'll have some much-needed assistance from the Hashira as the Love Hashira and Mist Hashira are planning to play instrumental roles in the upcoming third season.

Thunder Crashes With Zenitsu

Zenitsu is a unique character in the shonen franchise that is Demon Slayer, which is saying something considering he hangs out with a demonically possessed warrior and a swordsman who wears a boar's head over his own. While he might hold the title of the biggest scaredy cat of the series, his love for the ladies is legendary. At present, Zenitsu is still attempting to start a relationship with none other than Nezuko, the sister of Tanjiro who has gone through some big changes recently.

As many fans of Demon Slayer know, the manga by creator Koyoharo Gotoge has already come to an end, bringing Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps' story to its finale. At present, Ufotable hasn't revealed how many additional seasons and/or movies the franchise will house before it too hits its grand finale. Luckily, there are still some major moments that the anime adaptation has yet to hit.

What do you think the future holds for Zenitsu? Is Demon Slayer's return next month your most anticipated anime event of 2023?