Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for the Future With the Snake Hashira

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the future of the series with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! Although they weren't brought into the anime series until the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs that followed demonstrated just how important to a real fight the Hashira can actually be against the demon threats. But with the end of the second season now removing two from their ranks heading forward, it was actually Iguro who popped up to note how much is changing for each of the Hashira in the fights from that point on.

Iguro might have shown up too late to the fight to make a difference in the second season, but he'll need to be on his guard for what's coming next in the third season of the anime and beyond as one of the few strong fighters left that can actually deal with Muzan's Upper Rank demons. It's going to be a while before we get to see more of the Snake Hashira's style in action, and now artist @ohmail_ on Instagram has brought the Hashira back to the spotlight once more with some awesome cosplay that taps into the fighter's mysterious nature! Check it out below:

With the second season rounding out the Entertainment District arc, the next arc hitting the anime from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is Swordsmith Village. While there has yet to be a release window or date set for Demon Slayer's third season just yet, it has been confirmed to tackle the Swordsmith Village arc that sees Tanjiro Kamado heading to the titular village in order to get his sword fixed. It's here that he ends up taking on even more of the Upper Moons, and even more of the Hashira join the fray.

Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito have been confirmed to be at the center of the fights for this next major arc, and while Iguro isn't advertised for it it's clear that he's keeping an eye on things as well. If you wanted to get a jump on things, Demon Slayer's manga run is complete and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can also catch up with the first two seasons of the anime and movie with Crunchyroll.

Are you curious to see more of the Snake Hashira in action in Demon Slayer's future? Where does he rank among your favorite Hashira overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Demon Slayer and everything anime in the comments!