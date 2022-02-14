Demon Slayer Season 2 Ends with a Big Hashira Shift

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shaken up the Hashira ranks in some big ways with the final episode of the second season! The Entertainment District arc has now come to an end with the newest episode of the anime, and fans had really been worrying about the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, ever since he took over as the main anchor following the loss of the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, during the events of the Mugen Train arc. Making matters even worse was the fact that Tengen was stacking up the big injuries in the fight against Gyutaro leading into the final episode.

The final episode of Season 2 picked up after that deadly looking cliffhanger that saw Tanjiro Kamado and the others swept up in Gyutaro’s last attack, but thankfully it’s quickly confirmed that they all made it out alive. It’s not exactly a good escape from that fate, however, as Tengen has been damaged to a state where he can likely no longer put up a fight. Because of this and the vow he had made with his wives prior to the fight, Tengen decides to retire as a Hashira and leave the front lines of the fight against the demons.

Demon Slayer’s Season 2 finale sees Tengen approached by the Snake Hashira, Iguro Obanai. Tengen updates him on the situation (and chastises him for showing up after the end of the fight), and Iguro responds in kind. He begrudgingly congratulates Tengen for winning against the Upper Six, but gets angry at the fact that Tengen says he wants to retire. Iguro explains that the Hashira have yet to fill in Rengoku’s spot, and two many of the younger members are dying before they ever get to realize their potential.

Tengen laughs and asserts that Tanjiro is a youngster who will soon be able to take his place as an upper rank fighter, and whether or not Iguro likes it, it’s very clear that Tanjiro and the others might be the only ones who could actually make it to that level. With the Hashira now down two of its members, and two more members are taking the stage for the third season, it seems like the Hashira are going to need all the help they can get moving forward.

What do you think? How do you feel about this update on the Hashira forces? What do you think it means for the rest of the series going forward? What are you hoping to see from the Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 3?