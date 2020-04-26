Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to Reach Climax in May

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is creeping towards an end as the series promises to reach its climax next month. This announcement comes as a shock to fans everywhere as Tanjiro has never been more popular. With the demon slayer at the top of his game, the Demon Slayer manga has reached an electrifying new high, and that is a good thing. If Tanjiro still plans to save his sister, the boy has lots to go through, and fans are curious if her salvation will be part of this so-called climax.

For those of you who aren't caught up to speed, Demon Slayer tells a simple story... for the most part. It follows a boy Tanjiro who lived with his large family before they are all slaughtered by demons except for his sister Nezuko. The girl has been partially turned into a demon, and Tanjiro begins slaying demons professionally to find a way to revert his sister.

According to a new report by Anime News Network, the manga's story will reach its "climax" within the first two weeks of May. The chapter in question will debut on May 22 in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 23, so here's to hoping the magazine is not delayed any more by the pandemic. The magazine was postponed last week after a member of the editorial staff began exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, so Shueisha has since asked talent to work from home to prevent the disease's spread.

(Photo: Ufotable)

As you can imagine, this announcement has got fans freaking out, and there are lots of them. Demon Slayer happens to be one of a few series which have totally dominated Japanese sales. Last week, the shonen series managed to beat out an impossible sales record which One Piece set for overall series sold in any given quarter. The record was held by the Straw Hats previously, but quarter one went to Demon Slayer this year at Shueisha. And as the manga inches closer to its climax, you can expect some gnarly fights to go live as Tanjiro's mission will not be an easy one to accomplish.

Does this Demon Slayer announcement surprise you? Or did you see it coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

