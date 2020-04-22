Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Breaks an Impossible Sales Record

✖

There is no denying the popularity of Demon Slayer. The series is one of the biggest to hit Japan in the last few years, but its jump in popularity only dates back a year or so. Things heated up with thee supernatural series when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hit up televisions with an anime, and now the series has broken a sales record which many thought would be impossible to beat.

Not long ago, Japan's Oricon chart updated for the new week and shared the top-selling manga of the past week. It was there that Demon Slayer came out on top with its volume sales, and it broke a record which One Piece set back in 2011.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially broken the record for the most copies sold within Oricon's fiscal year with a total of 38.191.494 copies, 31 weeks before the year is completed. Previous record was held by ONE PIECE with 37.996.373 copies in 2011," WSJ_Manga shared with fans online. a

Looking at last week's top-sellers, you can see why Demon Slayer. Took a clear win. The second place winner was Go Toubun no Hanayome and Detective Conan came in third. One Piece did not show up until fourth place, with less than 200,000 print volumes sold. In contrast, Demon Slayer hit up fans with about 1.05 million print sales, and that pattern has repeated time and again.

This latest victory seemed impossible to break, but Demon Slayer has done the impossible. Interest in the series is rising higher than ever before, and it is only growing in light of Demon Slayer's first film. So if there were ever a time to read up on the series, it would be now!

