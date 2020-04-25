Demon Slayer Star Joins New Sailor Moon Movie

Sailor Moon is having a big year in 2020, recently releasing a new trailer for its upcoming feature length film called Sailor Moon Eternal, and it looks like one of the voice actors for one of the biggest anime franchises to date in Demon Slayer is joining the cast of the Shojo property! Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is a voice actor in Japan who gives life to the pig headed character and demon slayer known as Inosuke and will be lending his talents to breath life into the Sailor Moon character known as Helios, who may be stranger than the hot headed swordsman.

Inosuke is a bizarre character not only in the franchise of Demon Slayer, but throughout the medium of anime. Appearing as a hot headed foil to Tanjiro, the protagonist of the series, the amazingly handsome character wears atop his head a "pig mask" that he wears almost 95 percent of the time during his appearances. Though a second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed, Inosuke will be returning in the upcoming feature length film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train! It will certainly be interesting to see how Inosuke's voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, is incorporated into the popular franchise that is Sailor Moon!

Twitter User Air_News01 shared the news that Yoshitsugo Matsuoka would be portraying the character of Helios in the upcoming feature length film of Sailor Moon Eternal, a character that has the ability to transform from a human form into that of a Pegasus with a horn atop his head in both transformations:

Heilos will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in the "Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal" anime film pic.twitter.com/AUAiqXuwUT — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) April 23, 2020

Sailor Moon Eternal is scheduled to be released this fall on September 11th, though with the coronavirus pandemic, this could potentially change as a result. Aside from Yoshitsugo, the actors bringing these characters to life will be the returning voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal! These actors include Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Sailor Mercury, Rina Satou as Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Itou as Sailor Venus, and Misato Fukuen as Sailor Chibi Moon. Needless to say, this is definitely looking to be a big project for those fans following the Shojo property!

What do you think of the voice actor for Inosuke joining the world of Sailor Moon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Sailor Moon!

