Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator Comments on Manga's End

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as established itself as one of the best manga series under Shonen Jump, but it had to come to an end. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge brought Tanjiro's journey to an end this week as her series' dropped its final chapter. And in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans were bid farewell with a short comment from Gotouge herself.

The message went live under Shueisha and its official roundup of author notes. Every mangaka traditionally leaves a note to fans with each new issues of Shonen Jump, and many used their message this week to congratulate Gotouge on her hard work. As for the creator, she chose to thank everyone who has supported Demon Slayer all this time.

"Thank you so much! I wish happiness from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported me," she wrote.

Of course, there are a whole bunch of people who Gotouge must thank. The creator was met with success from the very start of Demon Slayer, but it did not grow into the global phenomenon it is today until recently. Much of that success is thanks to the anime which took Demon Slayer's impressive sales and boosted them exponentially. Today, the manga has sold more than 60 million copies, and it managed to outsell One Piece in the last year. That is a feat which few thought was possible, and it is thanks to fans rallying behind the series.

With Demon Slayer over, there is no word on what Gotouge has planned next. The creator is deserved a nice vacation once the global pandemic allows. Demon Slayer was a complete work of love, and fans want nothing more than for Gotouge to relax before even considering her next project.

