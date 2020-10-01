Demon Slayer to Release 'Mugen Train' Film in IMAX

✖

Later this month, the first feature length film for Demon Slayer will be hitting theaters in Japan, and the first adventure of Tanjiro and his monster hunting friends are going to be coming to one of the biggest screens as it announces that it will be hitting IMAX screens to boot! With the film set to be released on October 16th, the story of the film will see the return of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other demon hunters of the white hot anime property that has been taking the world by storm and even surpassing the likes of One Piece!

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will essentially be the follow up to the first season of the anime, telling the next tale of Tanjiro and Nezuko as they attempt to eliminate as many demons as they can while also attempting to cure the young woman's terrible affliction. While some anime films will often be outside of continuity stories that don't follow the source material, this upcoming film is set to tell the manga story that takes place immediately following the anime's first season. Bringing back the characters that were brought to the populace's attention via Ufotable's first season, we can't wait to take in this first feature length film!

The IMAX release was announced on the official website for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, announcing that the October 16th release for the movie will be hitting some of the largest screens and giving us the next anticipated chapter of the Shonen series that has become one of the most popular in the world today!

The official website had this to say about the IMAX release that will be hitting Japan in the next few weeks:

"The movie version of "Kimetsu no Yaiba" infinite train edition, which will be released on October 16th (Friday), will be screened on IMAX®. It will be open to the public from October 16th (Friday), the first day of its release, at all 38 buildings where IMAX® is currently installed in Japan. Video production IMAX®, which makes full use of the latest technology, has a clear image projected on a large screen and high-precision sound, as if you were on the train where the characters ride in the movie."

While there has yet to be an official release date for the movie coming to North America, it is set to hit in 2021!

Are you pumped for this upcoming Demon Slayer release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!