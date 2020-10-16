Demon Slayer Creator Lands a Spot on Coveted TIME 100 List

✖

Demon Slayer has surpassed its status as a hit series; The story has become a cultural phenomenon at this point. Over in Japan, the sheer popularity of Koyoharu Gotouge's story cannot be overstated. From its manga to the anime, Demon Slayer has redefined the idea of success in Japan, and that is why Gotouge has been put on one of TIME Magazine's biggest lists.

Earlier today, it was announced Gotouge was being included in the 2021 TIME 100 Next List. The annual list is put out to shine a light on an up-and-coming talent no matter their focus. From actors to activists, this list includes some very influential names, and Gotouge has secured a spot.

BIG NEWS! Demon Slayer creator has been selected for the prestigious TIME100 Next list, recognized as a rising star shaping the entertainment industry. Congratulations, Koyoharu Gotouge! @TIME #TIME100NEXT https://t.co/bceBiJZBXY pic.twitter.com/5QjZJAiL5E — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) February 17, 2021

The magazine's entry about Gotouge heralds the artist's craft in the face of overwhelming success. If you did not know, the anime's first film went live last October, and it has since demolished box office records in Japan. Spirited Away was finally defeated overseas as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train became the highest-grossing movie in Japan to date. Now, the feature hopes to become the top-grossing anime movie in the world, and Gotouge will surely see it happen.

"Writing under the pen name Koyoharu Gotouge, the author published the first chapter of the serialized Demon Slayer in 2016," TIME writes. While Gotouge maintains anonymity in public, Kohei Ohnishi — an editor at Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga magazine that publishes Demon Slayer — says the writer’s personality shines through the series, in particular in Tanjiro’s 'serious nature, honesty, and [a] strong sense of responsibility.'"

These days, Gotouge is taking a well-earned rest as they finished Demon Slayer early last year. The series continued on through the anime as a second season is in the works. So if you are eager to see more of Gotouge in the future, you can support them now by giving Tanjiro a chance.

Are you surprised by this honor? Do any other manga artists deserve this sort of recognition...?