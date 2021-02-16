Demon Slayer Celebrates Second Anniversary with Special Poster

✖

Demon Slayer shocked fans earlier this year when the popular franchise announced that it would be launching the long-awaited second season of the anime later this year, following the insanely profitable run of the franchise's first movie in Mugen Train, and to celebrate the second anniversary of the anime, the Shonen series has released a brand new poster featuring its biggest characters. Though the release date for either the second season of the anime series or the North America release of Mugen Train is still anyone's guess, 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the franchise.

The second season will immediately follow Tanjiro and his friends following the events of Mugen Train, which acts as a direct adaptation to the story of the manga that followed the anime's first season's finale. Ironically enough, the manga's story came to a close last year by giving the Demon Slayer Corps a big finale, though there is still plenty of material that is yet to be adapted into the anime as of yet, with more seasons and movies potentially on the way. There is no word as of yet if creator Koyoharu Gotouge will return to the world of Demon Slayer, but there certainly is more than a little incentive to do so.

Demon Slayer shared the stylish new poster that takes Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Rengoku using their Official Twitter Account, celebrating the second anniversary of the anime that introduced a brand new audience to the adventures of the Corps thanks to the production company Ufotable:

Koyoharu Gotouge hasn't completely stopped working on the franchise since the main story ended, as the movie's release last year came with a one-shot side story that followed the earlier days of the member of the Hashira in Rengoku, taking us through his tragic past as a way to help audiences understand his background.

