Demon Slayer Low Cost Cosplay Hops Aboard The Demon Train With Rengoku

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has shattered records across the board since it was released last year in Japan, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of profit, and one cosplayer has decided to share their love of the film and the franchise with a hilarious low-cost Cosplay of the flame Hashira Rengoku. With fans in North America waiting for the release date of the film that continues the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps, it's clear that the anime franchise has most certainly earned its place as the number one Shonen franchise.

Rengoku is a member of the higher-ups of the Demon Slayer Corps that go by the name of the Hashira, or the Pillars, that first encounter Tanjiro in a less than ideal scenario for the protagonist of the Shonen series. Following Tanjiro and his friends' encounter with the Spider Clan, both the young swordsman and his demon-possessed sister Nezuko are brought before Rengoku and his fellow swordsmen with the Hashira considering ending the lives of the siblings. Luckily for Tanjiro and Nezuko, they were given leniency and have thus continued their chosen path of eliminating demons with the first season of the anime ending as they marched toward their next mission on the Demon Train.

Instagram Cosplayer Low-Cost Cosplayth gave us a unique new take on Rengoku, the flame wielding member of the Hashira that becomes an integral part of the franchise during the Mugen Train movie that will hopefully arrive in North America sooner rather than later:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Demon Slayer has yet to give any hints about the renewal of the anime series with a second season, though fans are crossing their fingers that we won't have to wait long for the return of Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen onto the small screen. Even with the manga's story having come to a close last year, there is plenty of material that is left to adapt into the anime proper and we expect more seasons and movies for the Demon Slayer franchise as we move into the future.

