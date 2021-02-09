JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Gives Demon Slayer a Cursed Makeover

✖

Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become more popular around the world among fans discovering the story of the Joestars created by Hirohiko Araki, it still has a long way to go before it can hit the current heights of the most popular Shonen franchise in the world today in Demon Slayer, but one fan has decided to merge the two franchises by creating a "cursed makeover". JoJo has followed a different Joestar in each "season" of the series, while Demon Slayer on the other hand has kept the camera on Tanjiro during his battle to avenge his family and eradicate the demon scourge.

Fans of both anime franchises are waiting for the big returns of the series created by Hirohiko Araki and Koyoharu Gotouge respectively, with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hinting at a North American theatrical release later this year and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hinting that some big news is coming our way during an event taking place this April in Joestar The Inherited Soul. Demon Slayer's story has wrapped in the pages of its manga, leading many to wonder if it will ever return via a sequel or spin-off story, while the story of the Joestars continues to live on via the latest entry in the Stand focused franchise in JoJolion!

A Reddit User shared this definite "cursed image" that strips the normally jovial face of Tanjiro and replaces it with the stern visage of Giorno Giovanna, the star of the latest season of the anime, Golden Wind, and son of the villain Dio Brando, throwing fans of both franchises for a loop:

A second season for Demon Slayer's anime has yet to be confirmed, though there have been rumors that Ufotable is setting the stage for an announcement following the wild success of the first feature-length film. Though, as mentioned earlier, the manga's story has come to a close, there is plenty of material yet to cover within the popular Shonen franchise so definitely expect the adventures of Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko, and the Demon Slayer Corps to once again return to the world of anime.

