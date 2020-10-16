Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Zenitsu Hilarious Low Budget Spin

✖

One Demon Slayer cosplay has put a hilarious low budget spin on Zenitsu! Following the release of its debut anime season two years ago, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently enjoying a height of popularity previously unseen for Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. Part of the reason the franchise has been such a huge hit with fans has been the extended cast of characters from the series introduced as part of Tanjiro Kamado's journey. One such fan favorite was Zenitsu Agatsuma, who is essentially the polar opposite of Tanjiro's more demure self.

Zenitsu instead can be brash, cowardly, and fighting to find a potential romantic partner, but he still comes through when it really counts. It's why he's been such a key figure in Tanjiro's life as he's made up for some of Tanjiro's weaknesses when it counts. Zenitsu's also been shown to be quite strong in his own right, and now artist Low Cost Cosplay has put a hilariously budget spin on the fan favorite with some excellent cosplay! Check it out below:

Zenitsu Agatsuma was such a huge hit with the first season of the series that he was one of the many core characters that made their return to the anime with the official feature film release, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. While the film has yet to release outside of Japan, it's done wonders for Shueisha and the Japanese box office performance overall in 2020 as a whole.

The franchise has yet to confirm whether or not it will continue with a new anime release following the events of the Mugen Train movie, but given its popularity there's a good chance that the anime will be making its return in some form or another. It's still unclear whether or not that success will mean either a second season of the anime or second feature film, but it's highly likely that we will get more of the anime in general especially with the manga series now ended.

Where does Zenitsu Agatsuma rank among your favorite characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba overall? Are you hoping to see him in action again in the anime? Would you want to see a second season or another feature film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!