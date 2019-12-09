Demon Slayer Celebrates New Sales Milestone with Major Promo Campaign

Demon Slayer is ending the year as one of the biggest success stories in anime and manga. Its anime adaptation debuted as part of the Spring anime season, but really picked up steam once it hit the later episodes. But in that narrative swing came a huge groundswell of support for the series as sales of the manga increased greatly following the successful anime. The manga actually reached 25 million copies in print with the release of Volume 18, and now is celebrating this huge milestone with a cool promotional campaign in Japan.

In these photos shared by Crunchyroll, Shibuya is covered in several advertisements for the series which show off some of the most memorable scenes of the 18 volumes thus far while highlighting the fact it’s gotten to 25 million copies. You can see a few of their photos below, but can find more here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEWS: Demon Slayer Manga Takes Over Shibuya in Celebration of 25 Million Copies Printed ✨ More: https://t.co/OGS6CnhqBE pic.twitter.com/yV02WjNJfG — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 7, 2019

While Volume 18 of the series is far beyond where the anime had ended, and far beyond where the English language release of it is, Viz Media has taken steps to fix that. They previously confirmed that they will be speeding up the release schedule for new volumes and chapters, and this means we won’t have to wait too much longer to read more of these chapters outside of Japan.

The series has been doing incredibly well for itself thus far as some reports for its sales numbers indicate that the series actually outperformed Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. It’s a feat no other series has managed to do for quite some time, and Oda actually congratulated the series in an official statement following the release of the numbers.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”