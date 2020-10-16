Demon Slayer Movie Nears Unprecedented Box Office Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's movie is nearing an unprecedented box office milestone! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has been a wild success ever since it premiered in Japan last October, and coupled with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theaters around the world, this success has been even more noteworthy. But the popularity of the film continues its streak in Japan as the overall box office total since its release has outperformed the previous highest-selling anime releases to even become the highest-earning Japanese film worldwide.

As of this most recent weekend (as compiled by Anime News Network), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has now sold a total of 28.30 million tickets in Japan and has earned a cumulative total of 39 billion yen (over $355 million USD). This is still even with the film placing third, and earning 170 million yen this past weekend. This isn't even factoring in its performance in international markets as well.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

The Mugen Train movie has earned $12.6 million USD in the nine weeks since its late January release in South Korea, and will only continue to get even bigger as it expands its run throughout other territories. The film hit the top of the box office in Australia and New Zealand during its debut, and soon the film will be making its way to North America, Mexico, and Latin America territories as well.

For fans in North America, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be releasing in theaters on April 23rd. This will include a theatrical release in 4DX and IMAX formats in both English subtitled and dubbed formats. The film has also been scheduled for a digital release this June, and tickets for the new film will go on sale starting April 9th.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

How do you feel about the box office performance for Demon Slayer's big movie so far? Are you excited to check out the movie for yourself soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!