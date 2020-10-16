Demon Slayer Fans Are Desperate to Nab Its New Funko Line

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series in the world right now, and it is making money hand over fist. From the manga to the anime, it seems this franchise is printing cash, and that is not even to mention all the merchandise out there. It should come as no surprise to see Funko tapping into the booming IP, and fans are desperate to get their hands on the anime's line.

If you did not know, Demon Slayer is finally getting some official Funko Pop vinyls, and it is getting a ton of them. And by our count, there are more than a dozen figures going live this year. Funko announced the license as part of its FunkoWeen celebration, and netizens are spending all sorts of cash to nab these figures.

You can find some of the new pieces above as Tanjiro, Muzan, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and more are all getting vinyls. For some of these heroes, they are getting multiple variants that glow in the dark or come as keychains. If you were to nab every single Funko announced this past week, the Demon Slayer line would cost you nearly $200 USD, and you will have to grab exclusives from all over. Hot Topic, Target, Box Lunch, AAA Anime, Galactic Toys, and more.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are a bit overwhelmed by the sudden deluge of figures, but that is not warding them off. If anything, Demon Slayer fanatics are more ready than ever to nab their top picks from this collection, and Funko collectors are feeling much the same.

