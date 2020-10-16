Demon Slayer Fans Are Desperate to Nab Its New Funko Line
Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series in the world right now, and it is making money hand over fist. From the manga to the anime, it seems this franchise is printing cash, and that is not even to mention all the merchandise out there. It should come as no surprise to see Funko tapping into the booming IP, and fans are desperate to get their hands on the anime's line.
If you did not know, Demon Slayer is finally getting some official Funko Pop vinyls, and it is getting a ton of them. And by our count, there are more than a dozen figures going live this year. Funko announced the license as part of its FunkoWeen celebration, and netizens are spending all sorts of cash to nab these figures.
Funkoween 2021: Pop! Animation: Demon Slayer. Pre-Order now! #Funkoween #Funko #FunkoPop #DemonSlayer @DemonSlayerUSA @EntEarth: https://t.co/UVBfkxWEzG— Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 25, 2021
Phantom Peru: https://t.co/gJyx8UbSbf pic.twitter.com/157wFxeFOC
You can find some of the new pieces above as Tanjiro, Muzan, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and more are all getting vinyls. For some of these heroes, they are getting multiple variants that glow in the dark or come as keychains. If you were to nab every single Funko announced this past week, the Demon Slayer line would cost you nearly $200 USD, and you will have to grab exclusives from all over. Hot Topic, Target, Box Lunch, AAA Anime, Galactic Toys, and more.
As you can see in the slides below, fans are a bit overwhelmed by the sudden deluge of figures, but that is not warding them off. If anything, Demon Slayer fanatics are more ready than ever to nab their top picks from this collection, and Funko collectors are feeling much the same.
What do you think about this Demon Slayer dilemma? Are you wanting any of these new Funko figures? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We Feel This
prevnext
the demon slayer funko pops are literally the cutest thing i’ve ever seen i need all of em— ariel (@girl_from_texas) May 25, 2021
But You Got Them!
prevnext
I really just spent $130 pre-ordering all of the Demon Slayer funko pops. I hate myself lmaooo it’s like I have no self control. 😅— michhh (@MichaelyLedesma) May 26, 2021
YES WAY
prevnext
OMG NO WAY DEMON SLAYER FUNKO POPS??? pic.twitter.com/KhbyycScT6— nessa 🦋 (@MOJO__GOJO) May 25, 2021
Best Watch Out
prevnext
if i don’t get my lil hands on them Demon Slayer Funko Pops, I swear. . pic.twitter.com/F8rBFUWSjb— B 🦇 (@bbncah) May 24, 2021
Just Take It
prevnext
Absolutely rude of Funko to come out witb Demon Slayer Pop! figures. pic.twitter.com/sx9qfeZVE0— PattyKay_ 🌵🤙; (@karageorgos_) May 26, 2021
The Real Issue
prevnext
Told myself no more funko pops and sold my entire bnha collection and every aot pop except mikasa only for me to preorder the new demon slayer ones pic.twitter.com/iavqHcCgNi— karla🧋 (@AsamiAckerman) May 25, 2021
I Mean, Same
prev
I am so excited!!!! Ahaha I want them all 😆🌊🐲 #DemonSlayer #Funko pic.twitter.com/kZ1hHoQkUu— AudreyLynette (@Audshadow) May 25, 2021