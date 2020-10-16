Demon Slayer Movie Earns Nomination at Japan's Academy Awards

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has already released in Japan, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits, and it seems as if the latest adventure of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their fellow swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps has also been getting some critical reception ass the feature-length film has been nominated for Japan's Academy Awards! Nominated alongside the like of other anime films such as Weathering With You, Violet Evergarden, Stand By Me Doraemon 2, and more, Demon Slayer's first movie has some big competition when it comes to taking home some serious awards!

The first movie of the Demon Slayer series follows the main cast that was introduced in the first season created by Ufotable while they travel aboard a runaway locomotive that is teeming with supernatural threats. Luckily for Tanjiro and company, they are joined by one of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps in the Hashira member known as Rengoku. Since first arriving in the East, fans in North America have been waiting with baited breath for news on when they will be able to see the movie themselves in the West, with many rumors swirling that the film will hit as early as this February! With the coronavirus pandemic putting a hamper into many theaters in North America, it will be interesting to see if the film is rolled out directly to homes as well.

This year's Academy Awards in Japan will be the forty-fourth event in the long-running television extravaganza, continuing to honor some of the biggest and brightest in the country's entertainment world. Though we aren't sure if Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will also be a nominee in North America's Academy Awards, there certainly is precedent for it to make the jump as the winner of Best Picture in the previous entry, Parasite, was made outside of the United States.

There has yet to be confirmation regarding a second season of the popular Shonen series that has taken the world by storm, even managing to dethrone One Piece when it came to overall manga sales.

Via ANN