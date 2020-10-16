Demon Slayer Movie Lifts Local Box Office More Than 1,000%

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is continuing to break records in Japan following its theatrical release, with one of the most interesting informational tidbits arriving in the form of the insanely popular film lifting local theater profits one thousand percent as a result! Though fans in North America have to wait until next year to see the latest anime adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the demon slayer corps, the film has already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit and is on its way to becoming the most profitable feature-length film released in Japan!

The stats for local theater profits in Japan are staggering when compared year over year, with 2020 seeing cinemas bringing in around USD 148 Million over the course of November, whereas this time last year in 2019, local theaters had only brought in around $14 million! With a one thousand percent increase in profits, it's clear that the first movie of the Demon Slayer franchise has been a rousing success and has managed to bring in some serious profits to the East to help make up for what was lost as a part of the coronavirus pandemic that has made it difficult for regular moviegoers to head to their local theaters!

(Photo: Ufotable)

The film follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps as they find themselves attempting to take down a new wave of horrifying demonic threats aboard a runaway train, but are luckily joined by one of the strongest members of the Hashira in Rengoku. In Japan, fans who were able to see the movie in theaters also received their own manga chapter that allowed readers to check out Rengoku's first mission as a part of the Corps, squaring off against a terrifying demon that was able to murder a number of his friends.

Fans aren't just waiting to see the first movie of the Demon Slayer franchise, but to also see when a second season of the television series will be confirmed! With the franchise being one of the most popular anime stories running today, we would imagine that a continuation of the television show is an inevitability at this point!

What do you think of Demon Slayer Mugen Train's insane popularity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!

Via ANN