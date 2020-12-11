New Demon Slayer Key Visual Revealed For Upcoming Anime Special

✖

Demon Slayer is currently one of the hottest feature-length films to be released in Japan, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars during its short time in theaters, and while the second season has yet to be confirmed, an upcoming anime special has revealed a new key visual that will show more material when it comes to the meeting of the Hashira! The special itself, titled "Pillar Meeting/Butterfly House Special Edition", will give fans new footage from episodes 22 to 26 of the first season of Demon Slayer, documenting when Tanjiro and Nezuko were in hot water with the higher-ups of the Demon Slayer Corps!

Ufotable certainly put their work into the Mugen Train movie of Demon Slayer, as the footage that has been released has fans talking around the world, and it's clear that the anime studio has a winner on their hands. The adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko traveling across the countryside to eliminate the demonic scourge has come to a close in the manga that was created by Koyoharu Gotoge, but there is plenty of material that is left to be translated into both a continuation of the television series and potential future moves to hit the silver screen!

Demon Slayer's Official Twitter Account shared the new key visual for the upcoming special of "Pillar Meeting/Butterfly House Special Edition" which will offer new footage for the tense storyline of the first season that saw Tanjiro and Nezuko facing dangers from the Demon Slayer Corps itself:

What do you think of this new key visual for this "director's cut" edition of the final episodes of Demon Slayer's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!