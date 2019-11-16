Demon Slayer Reveals New Demonic English Cast Additions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took over the anime world earlier this year, and now it’s poised to do that all over again with the series’ English dub run on Toonami’s Adult Swim programming block. Now that the Toonami airing of the series is a few episodes in, Tanjiro is heading out into his first official task as a member of the Demon Slaying Corps. This also means he’ll soon come face to face with strong threats than he has ever faced, and now the voices behind those threats have been confirmed by Aniplex of America.

Aniplex of America revealed the new additions on their official Twitter account and confirmed that Sean Chiplock will be voicing Demon in the bog, Sarah Ann Williams has been cast as Susamaru, Xander Mobus as Yahaba, and Greg Chun has been confirmed as Muzan Kibutsuji.

Meet the Demons of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and Tanjiro’s greatest foe, Muzan Kibutsuji! Don’t forget! A new episode of the English dub of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” airs every Saturday night at 1:30 am only on Cartoon Network’s Toonami! pic.twitter.com/tZ9OjiquxT — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) November 14, 2019

Each of these demonic threats will be challenging Tanjiro in ways that he had never expected, and each one also shows a whole new side of the demonic world. It’s not just mindless monsters attacking for the sake of it, but figures who have been caught in the machinations of Muzan Kibutsuji. Each of these threats will begin to show themselves over the next few weeks as new episodes of the English dub air on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday nights.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”