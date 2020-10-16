Demon Slayer Hits New Sales Record Following Its Final Volume's Release

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film, Mugen Train, is shattering records in Japan and has pulled over $220 million USD over the course of its time in theaters, but the franchise isn't only breaking new ground in the cinemas, but also via its manga which ended earlier this year. With the final volume of the printed story created by Koyoharu Gotoge telling what might be the final story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying comrades, fans are waiting to see when the next installment of the anime adaptation of the series will be brought to life!

Demon Slayer's manga, with the arrival of the final chapter of the manga, has sold around 120 million copies, both physically and digitally, around the world and definitely earned its place as one of the highest selling series in the world of Shonen. Having even managed to dethrone One Piece from the top of the heap when it comes to overall sales, a feat that was long thought impossible considering Eiichiro Oda's swashbuckling epic has been the number one top seller for over ten years and running! Though a sequel or spin-off series has yet to be confirmed for Demon Slayer's manga, the creator of the franchise will be returning for an epilogue chapter that might give us a hint as to Tanjiro and friends' futures.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Natalie.MU shared the big news that Demon Slayer had passed 120 million dales of its manga, putting together twenty three volumes of story following the Demon Slayer Corps in their efforts to eliminate the world's demonic problems while also searching for a cure for the demonic influence currently running through Nezuko's veins!

While Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is bringing in insane profits in theaters in the East, fans are waiting anxiously to see just when fans in North America will be able to experience the latest feature length film that sees Tanjiro and his friends fighting demons aboard a runaway train! Considering how popular the Shonen franchise has been, it will definitely be interesting to see when the second season of the anime will be confirmed!

What do you think of Demon Slayer once again shattering records? Do you think we'll eventually get a sequel to the manga that has put a cap on the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!