Demon Slayer Breaks Huge Anime Record with Its Film’s TV Debut

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is used to breaking records. Time and again, the anime has shattered every expectation put before it. Now, it seems the series’ first movie has broken another record for itself, and it is a pretty big one all things considered.

The report comes from Clover Blossoms Video Research. The firm did a study on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train has the film made its television debut overseas. September 25th marked the first day fans overseas could watch the film on cable, and it broke a huge anime record.

According to the report, Demon Slayer‘s movie was watched by nearly 11 million households on September 25th and scored an audience rating of 21.4% in total. At its peak, the movie drew 11.7 million households, and this pull has made Demon Slayer‘s film the biggest anime broadcast of the entire 21st century.

And yes, you did read that right. Demon Slayer just broke a record for the entire century. The movie is the largest television debut in anime since Detective Conan aired a special in April 1999. So if you were not impressed by Demon Slayer by now, well – here you go.

Clearly, Demon Slayer is raking in cash, and its movie made tons when it was in theaters. The movie has gross over half a billion to date, making it the most lucrative anime film globally. It is also the first anime film to rank number one at the global box office, so it goes without saying that Demon Slayer is in a league of its own. And soon, fans stateside will get to watch the movie from home when its Blu-ray and DVD go live! The home videos are slated to debut stateside in late December ahead of the holiday rush.

Want to catch up with Demon Slayer for yourself? The anime’s first season can be binged online through Funimation or Crunchyroll. Season two will debut in a few weeks as the Mugen Train arc will be readapted starting October 10. And if the manga is more your speed, you can read the entire series through Viz Media’s digital vault.

What do you think about this latest broken record? Are you hyped for Demon Slayer season two yet?