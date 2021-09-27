Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares New Mugen Train Arc Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has dropped a cool new poster for the Mugen Train arc ahead of its return in Season 2 of the anime! One of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year was the second full season of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer considering just how huge the first season was with fans around the world. Its debut feature film, Mugen Train, was even more successful than that as it dominated the box office and fans couldn’t wait to see what could be coming from the anime next.

Surprisingly, the anime’s second season will actually be starting off with the Mugen Train arc once more. While it will be revisited the events seen in the feature film, fans who might have already seen the film can look forward to new edits of the scenes along with brand new material exclusive to the TV anime. To get fans hyped for the Mugen Train arc’s re-debut with the second season next month, Demon Slayer’s official Twitter account has shared a new poster for the arc showcasing much of what fans can look forward to:

https://twitter.com/kimetsu_off/status/1441775246151933952?s=20

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will officially be kicking off Season 2 on October 10th with the Mugen Train arc. Fans who have not seen the movie will be able to jump in following the first season without any problems, and those who had seen the movie need not worry too much either. It has been confirmed that the first episode of the season will be completely new and focus on Kyojuro Rengoku’s investigation before he boards the titular Mugen Train. Not only that, but the scenes will be re-edited with new footage and music for the TV anime version of the events.

This will be the focus of the anime’s first few episodes, and Demon Slayer will then kick off the Entertainment District arc in full on December 5th. This is the arc immediately following the events of the Mugen Train film and this brief recap for the TV anime, so fans worried about the recap can rest easy it won’t be too long before we get completely new material for the adaptation. But what do you think? Are you curious to see the new version of the Mugen Train arc? What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer‘s second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!