Demon Slayer Catches Fans Off Guard With Newest Season 2 Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really caught fans off guard with the sudden nature of the cliffhanger with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the series has reached the flashy climax of the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and with it has officially kicked off the final fight of the arc overall as Tanjiro and the others team up with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to take down the demonic Upper Six siblings Daki and Gyutaro. That’s why each scene seems to speed by as the flashy animation impresses fans with each passing moment.

This was even more of the case for the newest episode of the series as with the final fight of the arc kicking into high gear, the flashy moves from all the fighters took up the majority of the run time. This had impressed fans so much with the pacing of the fight overall (together with the appropriately flashy animation of the fight overall), that the episode’s actual ending moments really took fans by surprise by suddenly cutting off right when Tanjiro is about to land an attack on Gyutaro’s neck.

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Tengen teaming up with Tanjiro for the first real time in the arc, and it’s clear that Tanjiro is unable to truly help the Hashira. Due to the extent of his injuries and just how out of depth he is in terms of overall strength, he’s aware that he’s actually holding back Tengen. Thus as the fight continues, Tanjiro tries his best to make up the difference and fill in the gaps of Tengen’s defense as the Sound Hashira puts all of his attention on Gyutaro.

That is until the final moments of the episode create a significant opening. Hinatsuru makes her way to the scene and launches a set of kunai at Tengen and Gyutaro. This creates an opening for Tanjiro to jump in while Tengen makes the first attack, and as the episode comes to a close Tanjiro has his blade at the demon’s neck. Unfortunately, it cuts off right when we see whether or not it’s successful. And that truly stings.

