Demon Slayer’s New Opening Shares First-Look at Next Villain

Demon Slayer is back in the best way, and we all have the anime’s newest arc to thanks. After a quick run through the Mugen Train arc, season two is now exploring uncharted territory with the Entertainment District arc. Of course, a new arc brings all-new goodies like openings for fans, and the fanbase was quick to analyze the reel. And if you looked really closely, you will have seen the arc’s big new villain…!

So, you have been warned! There are big spoilers below for Demon Slayer season two below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing kicked off this weekend when Demon Slayer put forward its first episode of the Entertainment District arc. The colorful story kicked off with a special opening, and the reel showed off some familiar faces. Of course, some of the characters featured are new, and one of them will be familiar to manga readers.

https://twitter.com/gyutarodaily/status/1467535370875248641?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you blinked during the opening, you might have missed its focus on Gyutaro. The demon acts as one of the big villains in the Entertainment District arc, and his lithe form is shown at the end of this new opening. Gyutaro is shown briefly as he prepares to battle Tengen on the rooftops.

Now, for those who know Gyutaro from the Demon Slayer manga, his reputation speaks for itself. The demon is very powerful, and the connection he shares with his sister makes him even stronger. Throughout the Entertainment District arc, Gyutaro proves to be a thorn in Tengen’s side, and they have some gnarly fights along the way.

Clearly, Gyutaro is stepping into Akaza’s role in this new season two arc, and anime-only fans are hoping Tengen has better luck than Rengoku. The Flame Hashira gave his life to defeat his foe, but Akaza lives even still. Now, Gyutaro has thrown the gauntlet at Tengen, so we’re all rooting for the Sound Hashira these days.

What do you think about this new Demon Slayer arc so far? Do you have high expectations for the story or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.