Demon Slayer Season 2 Startles Tanjiro With Shocking Proposal

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba truly shook Tanjiro Kamado to his core with a startling offer in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime will be reaching its end with the next episode, and that meant the penultimate episode had pit Tanjiro and the others against their toughest set of challenges yet. After seemingly taking every other fighter out of the equation towards the end of the previous episode, Tanjiro was left to face off against the Upper Six demonic siblings all by himself. But things took a much different turn than one would expect following such a cliffhanger.

Previous episodes of the season had highlighted the emotional and thematic connections that Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko had actually shared with Gyutaro and Daki, and the newest episode made this clearer than ever as Gyutaro outright made that connection himself. And just as fans saw with Akaza in the Mugen Train arc, Gyutaro actually feels for Tanjiro enough to actually offer him the chance to become a demon in order to “better” protect his sister given his current weakness as a human.

Episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc begins with Tanjiro realizing he’s the only one left standing that can face off against Gyutaro. Bloodied and exhausted, Gyutaro walks right up to him and starts outright torturing him in glee. But when he finds out that Tanjiro had been protecting a little sister, he gets angry at the fact that Tanjiro was a brother who was too weak to protect his sibling. Sensing a like minded bond between the two of them, Gyutaro actually tries to make Tanjiro a demon.

Wanting Tanjiro to become a demon to give him the power necessary to protect his already demonic sister, he even touts that they would be allies and he wouldn’t have to kill Tanjiro. Of course, Tanjiro refuses but it’s an interesting look into how the demons actually operate as well as it’s clear that while they are intent on killing the demon slayers and the humans, it’s also revealed that the demons do seek a semblance of connection. It’s the kind of thing we saw from Rui before, and it seems like this will play into future events.

