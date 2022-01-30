Demon Slayer Reveals Season 2’s Best Team Up Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off the best tag team fight in the second season yet, and possibly the best tag team of the anime so far with the newest episode of the series! Tanjiro Kamado has been teaming up with Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma throughout their missions together thus far, but the series has actually rarely had them all fighting against the same opponent because there are often many demonic threats to face and thus their separating becomes necessary. But with the newest episode of the series, the three of them finally unite to take on the demonic Daki.

Things have been pretty intense ever since both Tengen Uzui and the demonic brother Gyutaro entered the fray, and the newest episode of the series took that fight to the next level as Tanjiro was pushed out of the fight between Tengen and Gyutaro. Thus Tanjiro joined up with Inosuke and Zenitsu on the roof as the two of them were struggling to get close enough to Daki to land a hit, but thankfully with Tanjiro’s arrival the three of them were able to work together and deal some major damage to the demonic Upper Six sibling.

Episode 9 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc saw the fight refocused back to Inosuke and Zenitsu’s battle against Daki above Tengen and Gyutaro. It becomes clear to Inosuke that Tengen is getting very close to actually beheading Gyutaro, and knowing that they have to defeat the siblings at the same time, Inosuke grows frustrated over what to do next. Once Tanjiro starts fighting alongside them, however, it becomes clear that Daki slowed down just a little bit when fighting all three.

This allowed the three of them to take advantage of the openings Daki’s robe had left and gave Inosuke a clear path to getting right up close to her. Inosuke then powers through as Tanjiro and Zenitsu clear the way, and all three of them work together to get Inosuke close enough to actually behead Daki before all is said and done. Unfortunately, even with this teamwork it becomes far too clear that the fight is nowhere near over.

Now it's just a matter of seeing how Tanjiro and the others get out of this in the next episode, but what do you think? How did you like this first real team up between the main three with the newest episode of the season?