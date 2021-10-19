Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Leaves Tanjiro in Deadly Trap

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has left Tanjiro Kamado and the others in a deadly trap with the cliffhanger from Season 2’s newest episode! Now that Tanjiro and the others have boarded the Mugen Train officially with the second episode, Season 2 of the anime is now running at full steam as the Mugen Train arc (previously covered in the events of the Mugen Train feature film) is now setting things up. Unfortunately for Tanjiro and the others, part of that set up has them wrapped within a surprisingly emotional and unexpected trap.

The first episode of the series followed the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku as he investigated a series of disappearances surrounding a mysterious train, and then boarded it with the final moments of the first episode. He’s well aware that 40 people (including other Demon Slayers) have fallen victim to whatever demonic threat they are coming up against, but soon even he’s taken by surprise when he’s put to sleep alongside Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu as the second episode of the season comes to an end and the new demonic threat has taken shape.

Although nothing seemed to be worrying about the train when Tanjiro and the others met Rengoku on board (even allowing Tanjiro some time to speak with the Flame Hashira about the Hinokami Kagura), it was soon revealed that they weren’t ready for what came next. A human conductor actually got the best of them as he punched each of their tickets and put them to sleep. It’s part of an unexpected swerve that reveals a group of humans are actually working with the same demon that Muzan Kibutsuji had powered up at the end of the first season.

This demon has been putting victims to sleep on the train, and has actually figured out how to kill Demon Slayers instantly by having others venture into their dreams and break a piece of their soul hidden within. It would thus leave them dead in the real world, but all Tanjiro and the others are aware of at the moment are the scope of their dream scapes and the happy memories within. It makes this trap all the more deadly, and all the more heartbreaking for whenever Tanjiro puts the pieces together.

