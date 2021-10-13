Demon Slayer Season Two Details the Mugen Train Before Demon Takeover

The second season of Demon Slayer has arrived and with it, fans of the Demon Slayer Corps were given a brand new tale of the Flame Hashira Rengoku before he stepped aboard the demonic Mugen Train, which would change his life forever. Prior to either Rengoku or Tanjiro and his friends entering the locomotive, the anime series broke down why the train hadn’t been running as the member of the Demon Slayer Corps who dabbled in flame was sent on a mission to take out a speeding demon who was terrorizing the town that housed the train.

Before the second season dives into a retelling of the events of the first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it took the opportunity to give fans a new adventure that followed Rengoku as he attempted to save a town menaced by “The Slasher”. With the demon having razor-sharp claws and cutting through a number of innocent villagers, Rengoku was luckily able to take down the villain as the training he had as a top member of the Demon Slayer Corps gave him speeds that were definitely not normal for regular people.

As we discover in the season two premiere, the Mugen Train wasn’t out of commission because of any problems with its technology or hardware, it was placed on the side thanks to the disappearances that had already begun to take place. With the locomotive set to once again leave the station, Rengoku is set to hop aboard, along with Tanjiro and his friends who are seeking aid from the Flame Hashira. As fans who have already seen the movie know, the train was plagued by Enmu, a top-tier demon who had been sent to kill the Demon Slayers, while actually managing to bond with the train itself.

Though Enmu’s normal tactic was putting passengers to sleep and eating victims at his leisure, he definitely had more trouble on his hands than he expected with the likes of Rengoku and Tanjiro. The Mugen Train Arc in the television series will be running through the anime until December, at which point, the brand new story of the Entertainment District Arc will begin, which will immediately follow the brutal events of the movie that changed the foundation of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Are you excited for the season to dive into the story of the Mugen Train proper?