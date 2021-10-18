Demon Slayer Reveals Curious Weakness of Tanjiro’s Black Sword

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed a curious weakness of Tanjiro Kamado’s black sword with the newest episode of the anime! The much anticipated second season of the series is now running at full steam as the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series has kicked it with the second episode of the new season. After watching Kyojuro Rengoku investigating the mystery behind the Mugen Train, now he (along with Tanjiro’s company) are riding the train and waiting for the main threat to show itself. In that time, Tanjiro and Rengoku are able to have a pretty eye-opening conversation.

When Tanjiro discovered that he would be joining Rengoku on this next mission, he had some things he wanted to ask the Flame Hashira about how he was able to tap into the fiery abilities of Rengoku’s style while using the Hinokami Kagura dance in the fight against Rui in the first season. It’s here that Rengoku clears up some things not only about the breathing styles, but reveals a curious fact about Tanjiro’s black sword that just might keep the young fighter from reaching the higher tiers of not only the Demon Slaying Corps, but of his own swordsmanship as well.

Upon asking Rengoku what he might know about how Tanjiro’s father adapted the Hinokami Kagura to battle, Rengoku reveals that he has no idea about it. He’s never heard of the term at all, nor would know how a dance was adapted to battle. Rengoku then refuses to tell Tanjiro anymore about Flame Breathing swordsmanship unless he becomes his apprentice, but does explain some other curiosities. He reveals that there has always been a Flame and Water swordsman amongst the Hashira.

There are various breathing styles, but they mainly are offshoots of the main five elements, Flame, Water, Wind, Stone, and Water. Rengoku finds out Tanjiro’s sword is black and calls it “unfortunate” because he’s never known someone with a black sword to make the level of Hashira. He goes further to say that they don’t know which style to master, and does offer to train Tanjiro once more. So while Tanjiro’s black sword seemed like it would be open to potential, it instead follows up on that initial tease of doom he had initially gotten with his black blade.

