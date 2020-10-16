Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Season 2 With Tengen Uzui

✖

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is helping fans get ready for Season 2 of the anime with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui! Koyoharu Gotouge's original series took over the world when the anime first debuted, and with the end of the first season went on to dominate in a whole new way with an unprecedented level of success in the worldwide box office with its debut movie (and in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no less). So it was only a matter of time before we would get to see a second season of the anime coming our way.

The second season of the anime will be making its debut this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be kicking things off with the next major arc of the manga, the Entertainment District arc. Leading the pack for this upcoming mission is the next of the Hashira, Tengen Uzui, who has come to life through some flamboyant cosplay from artist @michaelgreatnessjohnson on Instagram! Check it out below:

The second season of the anime should be picking up right where the Mugen Train movie left off, but one interesting report seems to tease that we'll be seeing a recap arc for the Mugen Train's events instead before the new story kicks in. This has yet to be confirmed one way or the other as each of the promotional materials for the anime thus far have focused on the next phase of the story instead, and we have yet to really get a full look at what to expect from the newest season of the anime anyway.

With the Summer soon reaching its end, it's quickly approaching Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's major Fall return. There's yet to be a release date set for the new episodes just yet, but there is still plenty of time for you to catch up before it all kicks off. You can currently catch up with the series in time by checking out the first season and Mugen Train movie now streaming with Funimation, and read ahead in the manga through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library!

Are you ready for Demon Slayer's return for Season 2 this Fall? What are you hoping to see from Tengen? What do you want to see before the new episodes end their run? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!