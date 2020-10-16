Demon Slayer Season 2 Report Sparks Recap Debate

✖

Demon Slayer is coming off a high these days, and it will not be long before the anime heads up another peak. Last fall, the world was forced to pay close attention to Demon Slayer when its first movie went live and quickly became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. Now, a second season is in the works, and it seems a new rumor has sparked a big debate over recap content.

The whole thing began when a well-known fan-page on Twitter shared something surprising about Demon Slayer season two. SPY answered a fan's question about whether season two would have recap episodes, and the page shared that the first arc recaps Mugen Train. Of course, this is just a rumor for now, and ufotable has said nothing about this report.

(Photo: Ufotable)

As you can imagine, fans of Demon Slayer aren't sure how to handle this news given its whole film ordeal. The Mugen Train arc has been covered by the anime already, and given how well the movie did in theaters, it is hard to imagine fans being blind to it. The movie's take on Mugen Train led most to believe season two would kickstart after the movie's event before doing the Entertainment District arc. But now, this rumor suggests that is not the case.

Of course, other Demon Slayer fans say they aren't surprised by this update. When it comes to anime franchises and their movies, these projects are considered non-canon more often than not. This is why recaps are needed when the movie is actually canon because some fans might have skipped the movie. Now, the question remains whether Demon Slayer will expend too much time on this Mugen Train recap. And whether the show likes it or not, some fans will be unhappy with either decision it makes here.

