Demon Slayer Fans Celebrate the Announcement of Season 2

It has been quite the wait, but it seems all of our patience for Demon Slayer is paying off. At long last, the anime has confirmed its next plans, and they involve a full second season. Tanjiro will return to the small screen this year for the outing, and fans are freaking out online just as you would expect.

Earlier today, the news of season two went live in Japan during a special live stream. The event confirmed Demon Slayer is aiming to release season two sometime in 2021. In the meantime, a poster and a teaser trailer was shared for the release to tide fans over. The all-new footage has left fans all hyped, so they are taking their reactions to social media.

Currently, Demon Slayer is one of the biggest trending topics in the world and in the United States. Fans from all over are sharing their joy now that Tanjiro's comeback has been made official. No official word on season two was ever made until today, but rumors have been around for some time. Fans were starting to get anxious a second season would never happen, but the success of Demon Slayer made such a project inevitable.

After all, Demon Slayer season one helped Koyoharu Gotouge's manga skyrocket in sales. In fact, the series managed to outperform One Piece last year by a landslide, and sales are continuing to rise. When Demon Slayer put out its first film last October, Tanjiro broke box-office records every week. The movie is now the highest-grossing in Japan to date and should become the highest-grossing anime film worldwide before the year is out. This kind of success only comes once a blue moon, so Demon Slayer had to deliver a new season. And now, fans can rest easy knowing that it is coming!

