3 Dragon Ball Z Villains Better Than Frieza

As one of the oldest and most iconic anime and manga franchises of all time, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball has introduced us to a vast majority of incredible villains. The original manga was adapted into anime in two major parts: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. As a sequel to Dragon Ball, which set up the foundation for the story, Dragon Ball Z helped the franchise gain worldwide recognition. The stakes were higher in Z, with intense action sequences and iconic characters, including the villains. Each villain brings a new set of challenges for the heroes, leaving destruction in their wake.

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Since Dragon Ball Z is an action-driven show, the fights against those villains are always thrilling. In the entire franchise, Frieza is often considered the series’ ultimate villain due to the impact of his character on the story’s stakes going forward, helping transform it into a worldwide phenomenon. He was introduced as the main antagonist of the Namek Saga, a space tyrant with exceptional powers who took pleasure in destroying planets. While there’s no denying Frieza is an excellent villain, these three are even better than him.

3) Kid Buu

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As the main villain of the final saga, Buu gave the Z Fighters the most trouble. He even destroyed the planet before it was wished back into existence thanks to the Dragon Balls. Kid Buu is the final and most powerful form of Buu, who separated himself from the main body. Unlike Majin Buu, Kid Buu is an embodiment of evil, and he’s the true form of the ancient being.

While Majin Buu makes irrational decisions like a child throwing a tantrum, Kid Buu’s actions are calculated and brutal. He only craves destruction and chaos without reason. His defeat is still one of the most memorable moments in the Dragon Ball franchise, where Goku used a massive spirit bomb charged with the energy of everyone on Earth. This left no room for the villain to regenerate, and peace was restored on Earth, at least for a short time. He was later reincarnated as Uub, upon Goku’s request, and was able to start anew without having the memories of his past life.

2) Dr. Gero

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Initially introduced onscreen as Android 20, who was supposed to destroy the planet, the villain’s uncanny resemblance to the Red Ribbon Army’s genius cyborg and android creator did not go unnoticed. This major hint led to fans catching a first look at a prominent villain from behind the scenes of the original Dragon Ball. The series didn’t waste much time before revealing that Dr. Gero had transformed himself into an Android in hopes of seeking revenge from Goku. He engineered himself into being capable of absorbing the energy of the Z Fighters.

However, he was still no match against Super Saiyan Vegeta, who defeated both him and Android 19 effortlessly. Needless to say, Gero’s destructive powers never made him special, but instead it was his genius mind. He could create weapons of mass destruction and used his ability for evil. Even after dying, he left the Z Fighters to deal with the Android Twins and Cell. The villains’ actions from the beginning of the story to the Cell Saga defined the series and left an everlasting impact on the franchise.

1) Cell

Toei Animation

Many would argue that Frieza is the most iconic villain in the franchise, but Cell is better in terms of writing and power. This villain was specifically designed to possess numerous favorable genetic traits and special abilities of Goku and the other Z warriors. Ever since his introduction, he only continued to grow stronger after absorbing more and more humans. Compared to Frieza, who is an embodiment of pure evil, Cell is far more nuanced and complex as a villain. His birth was a consequence of all the battles the Z Fighters fought so far.

On top of his overwhelming strength, he was strategic, patient, and had an unnerving calm demeanor. He ultimately reached a level that none of the Saiyans or Z Fighters were capable of catching up to. In a sense, Cell was the culmination of all the battles fought by these characters and their legacy. As he kept evolving from his imperfect to perfect form, his demeanor kept changing, and he transformed from a creature struggling to survive to a confident tactician.