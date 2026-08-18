My Hero Academia Creator Confirms Mistake With Latest Art

My Hero Academia released what might very well be its last anime project earlier this summer via My Hero Academia: I Am A Hero Too. While Studio BONES might not return to the world of Class 1-A, this hasn’t stopped franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi from returning to his characters. Typically, Horikoshi is more than willing to share new art of old favorites on social media, having recently done so with art of series star Izuku Midoriya and one of his best friends, Shoto Todoroki. Unfortunately, said art had quite the mistake associated with it, which Kohei was quick to apologize for.

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As mentioned previously, even though My Hero Academia’s story is over, the superhero shonen series is still finding ways to return. One major way that the anime does this is via merchandise, with new figures, apparel, and much more released featuring UA Academy’s strongest students. To help celebrate a new collab statue that once again features Class 1-A, Horikoshi created hilarious new art, but made a big mistake in bringing back the likes of Todoroki and Midoriya. In the art, the son of Endeavor is featured with six fingers on one hand, a fact that Horikoshi was quick to address. Kohei stated in response to six-finger Shoto, “Oh, it’s true, Todoroki-kun’s fingers! Amazing!” You can check out the new art, along with Horikoshi’s revelation, below.

Horikoshi Returns

Courtesy of Shueisha

As of the writing of this article, Horikoshi himself has not hinted at returning to the world of UA Academy, meaning manga readers shouldn’t expect a sequel and/or spin-off series focusing on Hero Society. Luckily, Kohei isn’t retiring from the manga scene, as was proved earlier this month with the release of his first manga following Class 1-A’s conclusion. Quit Laughing, Shijima was released as a one-shot horror special that allowed Horikoshi to try out his skills on a far spookier world than that of My Hero Academia. While the story isn’t billed as an ongoing series, the end of the horror short certainly leaves the door open for future stories in this scary universe should Horikoshi wish to return.

My Hero Academia might not make a comeback in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, though many fans are left to wonder if we might see the anime make a return. Specifically, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its second season earlier in 2026, with more stories left to adapt from the spin-off’s manga run. Many fans are also wondering if BONES might return to create a new movie that would feature the young heroes as adults, as there remain plenty of stories to explore in this time period. Whether My Hero Academia ever returns, its impact on the shonen genre won’t soon be forgotten.