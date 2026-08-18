7 Incredible Anime That Deserve a Sequel Instead of Rent-a-Girlfriend

Rent-a-Girlfriend is popular mostly because of the controversies surrounding it instead of being praised for its story. Despite the fact that it’s not nearly as good as other major shows, the anime keeps returning with new seasons, and it has already confirmed a sixth season. Whether it’s the unlikable protagonist, agonizingly slow plot progression, or uncomfortable cringeworthy moments, the series is often at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. And yet, while this unworthy anime continues to get more seasons, some of the best series of all time might never release their sequel seasons at all.

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This may not always be the respective animation studio’s fault since underrated series often have a low chance of getting a sequel. Unlike Rent-a-Girlfriend, which made its name thanks to its controversial themes, the masterpieces mentioned below failed to get enough popularity for a sequel, despite being better in every way possible.

7) Children of the Whales

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Children of the Whales is one of the most visually striking and colorful anime series you will ever watch. Yet, it carries a surprisingly dark twist, and it doesn’t take long for the story to reveal the horrifying truths of the world. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where an endless sea of sand covers the earth, a group of people lives on a massive floating island called the Mud Whale, home to both the Marked and Unmarked people. The Marked possess special telekinetic powers but have a shorter lifespan, whereas the Unmarked lack such abilities.

However, the people of the Mud Whale have no knowledge of the outside world, and they pay a steep price for it when other humans, who have weaponized their telekinetic powers, invade. In exchange for such powers, the invaders cannot feel any emotions and therefore experience no remorse when massacring the innocents. As the story unfolds, the disturbing truths about the islands come to light, challenging the survivors to confront their fate and attempt to change it before it is too late.

6) Ouran High School Host Club

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Whenever there’s a conversation about classic Shojo series, Ouran High School Host Club is always mentioned as one of the most unforgettable romantic comedies ever. Based on Bisco Hatori’s acclaimed manga, Bones released an anime adaptation in 2006 and aired 26 episodes within the first season. It has been almost two decades since the anime debuted, but the series is just as loved as ever.

The story follows a straight-A student, Haruhi Fujioka, a student at the prestigious Ouran Academy, who stumbles across a music room while looking for a quiet place to study. However, she has no idea that the room belongs to the school’s popular Host Club, full of attractive boys who entertain the girls from the school. Startled by Tamaki Suou, the founder and president of the club, Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase, which she is unable to pay for. The club members leave her with no choice but to dress as a boy and repay her debt by helping with their work.

5) Barakamon

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Although the anime released a prequel, the main story, which aired in 2014, hasn’t been continued ever since. The manga only ended about two years ago, which means there’s a bunch of story that still needs to be covered. Although underrated, Barakamon is easily one of the best slice-of-life anime of all time.

This heartwarming story is about redemption and self-discovery, taking place on a quiet island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. Sent to a remote island by his father to clear his head, Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the countryside lifestyle, but he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl named Naru Kotoishi.

4) Noragami

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After 14 years of serialization, the Noragami manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but the anime still hasn’t been renewed for a third season since 2015. Although at this point, a reboot would be a far better option than a Season 3, not only because of the decade-long delay but also because the anime made a lot of changes from the manga. This Shonen fantasy follows Delivery God Yato, a minor deity without any worshippers, who takes on odd jobs for only five yen, hoping to amass a fortune and buy himself a shrine, but trouble never stops coming his way.

Already down on luck, he crosses paths with Hiyori Iki, a young girl who pushes him out of harm’s way but instead gets knocked down by a vehicle. In a bizarre turn of events, she discovers her soul has come loose from her body, so Yato promises to help her. And of course, he plans on charging five yen for his services.

3) GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

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The Shonen series centers around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. However, even though he begins his teaching career for the wrong reasons, he soon develops a conscience and does everything he can to help his students. As the story continues, he gets to learn more about each of the students and the problems they face, including bullying, suicidal attempts, sexual harassment, and more.

With his unconventional methods, he supports his students and tries to make school as enjoyable for them as he possibly can. Although it’s technically a Shonen, the series comes off more as a Seinen thanks to its mature themes. The series deals with sensitive topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as the protagonist tries to bring his class of troubled teens around, and some of it can be considered controversial today. Not only that, but GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka also tells an inspiring story of redemption that can’t be overlooked.

2) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

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Based on Shinobu Ohtaka’s award-winning manga, this criminally underrated gem has yet to continue its main story in the third season. The anime also released a prequel later, but the main plot still has a majority of the story left to be covered. This thrilling story centers around a young Magi called Aladdin, who wanders around the world in hopes of finding his true self. Magi is a title granted only to those gifted magicians whose powers are so immense that they can shape the world.

Most Magi even hold significant influence in the world, which is why they are able to choose at least one worthy candidate to become a king. The magician then guides the candidate and even helps them conquer dangerous labyrinths called Dungeons, where lie the powers of mythical djinns. Accompanied by Ugo, a djinn Aladdin can summon using a flute, he sets out on his journey and meets Alibaba Saluja before the duo join hands to conquer a nearby Dungeon, and the two hit it off almost immediately. As the epic journey continues, more secrets about Aladdin’s lineage and his role in the world come to light.

1) The Heroic Legend of Arslan

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The anime adaptation of this 1986 historical classic novel first premiered in 2015 and returned with an eight-episode Season 2 in 2016. However, the anime has yet to release another season, even though the novel concluded in 2017. The series also has a manga adaptation, which is currently in its final stretch. Despite its brilliant story, The Heroic Legend of Arslan never managed to secure a strong footing among the global audience.

The story draws inspiration from Persian history and mythology, particularly the tale of Arsames, an ancient Persian prince. It follows Arslan, the heir to the Kingdom of Parsa and the son of King Andragoras III, who is captured after a crushing defeat by the religiously fanatical Lusitanian army. Despite his strained relationship with his parents and the mystery surrounding his birth, Arslan embarks on a journey accompanied by a small but trustworthy group of allies to reclaim his kingdom and free his father.