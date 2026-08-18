7 Years Later, Spy x Family Finally Teases Anya’s Past

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family manga debuted in 2019 and features a heartwarming story centering around the Forger family. Loid Forger is a talented spy working for WISE, an organization in Westalis aiming to maintain the fragile peace with Ostania. Loid needs to infiltrate Ostania and do everything in his power to get close to Donovan Desmond, their prime suspect. WISE believes Donovan is a warmonger, but Loid can’t extract information from him since he’s a recluse. He builds a fake family by adopting Anya, a telepath, and Yor Briar, an assassin, while being unaware of their secrets.

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Despite the dark themes explored throughout the story, Anya always lightens the mood. She loves her adoptive parents, even though she knows their secret. However, the manga hasn’t revealed Anya’s past or where she came from. All we know so far is that she was always sent back to the orphanage after being adopted until Loid took her in. However, while the girl is still shrouded in mystery, the series is finally delving deeper into her past, especially since it might be connected to Donovan.

Anya Finally Uncovers a Major Truth About Donovan Desmond

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In the latest Chapter 139 Part 2 of the manga, Anya gets close enough to Donovan to read his mind. She is disappointed to discover that he is not an alien, but rather a normal human. While she did read his mind, his thoughts weren’t coherent enough for her to understand what he was saying. Regardless, she understood that he was thinking about something about Des or D’S research.

After everything was over, Anya was unable to sleep on her own and went to Yor for comfort. The series has already revealed that Anya used to be a test subject due to her powers, but her true past still remains a mystery. While the latest chapter doesn’t give fans a full picture, it does show enough to confirm that Donovan is somehow related to what happened to her in the past.

Spy x Family Has Already Dropped a Major Hint About Anya’s Mother

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Spy x Family Chapter 111, which was released in February 2025, featured a brief flashback through Anya’s dream. She and her mother, wearing the same dress and hairstyle, are walking in a field where they see several butterflies. Anya’s mother sadly expresses her wish to soar through the sky like those butterflies. This implies that she feels trapped and doesn’t have the freedom she desperately seeks. Noticing her mother’s sadness, Anya hugs her tightly, and the scene shifts to reality. The chapter also confirms that Anya lived with her mother for a short while.

Anya’s mother was first mentioned in Chapter 5 when she was interviewing to get into Eden Academy. Murdoch Swan, one of the interviewers, is a snobby man who doesn’t hide his callous personality thanks to his special background. He is also heartless enough to ask Anya if she prefers her stepmother or her real mother. Anya bursts into tears during the interview, and Loid realizes her mother could have already been dead.

This is the first time the manga hints about her mother, and we may find out more about her in the future. Anya wasn’t born with telepathic powers. Instead, she was experimented on at a very young age. It’s likely her mother experienced the same treatment and died a few years before the current timeline of the story.





