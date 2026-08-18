Dragon Ball Daima Returns With Its Final Release For U.S. Fans

Akira Toriyama’s final work, Dragon Ball Daima, reached its conclusion around the same time as his first death anniversary in February this year. The legendary mangaka worked on the story and character design before supervising the anime’s production, and it’s expected that the show would be well-received by fans. Even though several decades have passed since the franchise’s debut, Dragon Ball has a special place in fans’ hearts. In Fall 2024, nostalgia met modern animation as audiences followed Goku and his friends on a brand-new journey. The story takes place six months after the Buu Saga, when Earth narrowly survived its greatest threat after the defeat of Majin Buu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series gave new life to Super Saiyan 3 and also reintroduced Super Saiyan 4 by turning it into an official form with Toriyama’s version. On August 14th, the anime released a Blu-ray DVD for fans in the U.S. It includes English dubbed versions of the Opening and Ending songs, as well as extra bonuses. The Blu-ray is available for order on the official store of Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Daima Was The Perfect Farewell From Akira Toriyama

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Everything from the character design to the story was created personally by Toriyama, and it was a completely original work. The series revived Super Saiyan 3 and 4 with several hype moments. Rather than focusing primarily on battles, the series centered around adventure, making it all the more exciting. While working on Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, Toei proposed to Toriyama that they should try something new and original. This happened six years ago, and the anime has been under production since then. Toriyama was more involved in Daima than ever before, and Ino believes the mangaka enjoyed the atmosphere of the characters going to a different world.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Ball manga, and in the same year, Daima began airing. Fans were more than honored to experience Toriyama’s last work following his death in March 2024. Apart from writing the story, he worked on the character design, vehicles, and worldview. Dragon Ball Daima is tragically also, of course, the final Dragon Ball anime that Toriyama wrote.

What’s Next For The Dragon Ball Franchise?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although the anime might not release a sequel, Dragon Ball Daima’s post-credit scene left room for the story to develop later on. Unexpectedly, the third eye, which granted immense power to the previous Demon Kings, wasn’t a unique item, as there are two more available at a mysterious store selling strange, status-altering consumables called medi-bugs, sky seeds, etc. There was no explanation about where the eyes come from and why they grant someone that much power.

Furthermore, Dragon Ball Super is still on indefinite hiatus, even though it released a single chapter in February 2025. Toyotaro, the author of the spin-off manga Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission and the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super, will be taking the helm as he will now be working on both the story and art. However, it’s still unclear when the manga will return to its usual schedule. While fans await the manga’s return, Toei Animation has confirmed a sequel season, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, and a remake film to feature Goku’s fight against Beerus.



