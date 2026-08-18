Dragon Ball Super Teases Vegeta’s Mother For The First Time Ever

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Dragon Ball universe might finally be set to be revealed. While the future of the Dragon Ball Super manga has been up in the air following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, this hasn’t stopped manga artist Toyotaro from sharing new art of the beloved shonen universe. In a recent shocking cover reveal, Toyotaro has recreated a legendary manga cover in a way that finally gives fans something they might have given up on years ago. For the first time ever, Vegeta’s mother has been teased, though it might not be the reveal fans expect.

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For the nineteenth volume of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Toyotaro has created a new alternate cover that highlights Vegeta and Bulma with their children, Trunks and Bulla. In the reflection beneath them, we see King Vegeta with both Prince Vegeta and Tarble, along with a mysterious woman who many assume to be none other than Vegeta’s mother. While Toyotaro didn’t confirm directly, he did speak to the tease that came with the new alternate cover, stating, “I won’t reveal anything but check out Bulma’s reflection. I can’t say who…I mean, I have no idea who it is! had to sidestep this one character, but the idea for that composition came to me suddenly.” You can see a close-up of the woman who might be Queen Vegeta below.

shueisha

shueisha

The Mystery of Family Vegeta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Looking further into the Saiyans’ past isn’t entirely new for the series in recent years, as there have been several flashbacks further expanding on what took place on Planet Vegeta before Goku was jettisoned to Earth. Specifically, Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced Goku’s mother, Gine, to the shonen franchise for the first time. On top of this animated introduction, the Dragon Ball Super manga arc, Granolah the Survivor Arc, gave us a more in-depth look at Badrock’s history. In Dragon Ball Z, the vast majority of Saiyans were portrayed as nefarious planet destroyers, though things might be changing in this department.

As for the return of Dragon Ball Super manga, that’s a different question entirely. Artist Toyotaro has been teasing that work is being done in the background to bring the manga but no official release date has been revealed. Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, the shonen sequel has announced several anime projects to continue the Z-Fighters’ story, including the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake and Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. In the last chapters of the manga, we witnessed a brief period following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as Gohan showed off his new form to the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly alike. Whenever the manga does return, it will be interesting to see what direction it takes, especially since Frieza is still a giant threat to the universe.