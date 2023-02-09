Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part of the very packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, the series is going all out for its premiere with a theatrical special event hitting theaters around the world as some fans are able to check out the first episode of the new season. It's already been taking over Japan in just the short time it's been out.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is gearing up for its extended launch through the rest of the world, and it's done so well in Japan (and hitting massive new box office milestones in the short time it's been out) that the franchise has released a new promo to celebrate its run so far. As fans get ready to see what to expect from the first new entry of this next major arc, the promo shows off a bit of some new footage that haven't been released in any of the trailers we have gotten for the new season thus far. It's a brief promo, but you can check it out below from the anime's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc's special premiere event will be hitting the United States with a special screening in Los Angeles on February 18th, but much like Japan, this screening has already been locked down as fans want to check out the new episodes as fast as possible. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see the new season in full as the third season is currently slated for a launch this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule.

Taking on the next major arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, the opening theme for the new season is titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet. New additions to the cast for the new wave of episodes include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko.

