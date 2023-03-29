Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Mitsuri's Season 3 Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is bringing back the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, back to the anime for a major new fight in Demon Slayer Season 3, and now one awesome cosplay is making sure that Mitsuri is ready to thrown down when Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc premieres this Spring! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be throwing Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their most intense fights in the anime to date with the upcoming Season 3 run of the series, but they will have some crucial help from two more of the Hashira rejoining the series to fight Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks next.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will be bringing in both Mitsuri and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, into the action as the anime is about to introduce the rest of the members of Muzan's Upper Rank demons. As revealed through the preview for the new arc during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- movie, Mitsuri will be at the center of some of Demon Slayer's Season 3's biggest moments overall. And now artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram is making sure the Hashira's ready for the spotlight with some spot on cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is currently scheduled to make its debut on April 9th as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Demon Slayer Season 3 will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous two seasons and movies, but will also feature the full introduction of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks with Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko joining the action for the anime's new slate of episodes.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will have some of the biggest action in the anime to date, and that's saying quite a lot considering how much has happened through the anime's two seasons and movie to this point. If you wanted to catch up with everything Demon Slayer before Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc premieres in just a couple of weeks, you can now find the anime's entire TV series and movie run streaming with Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from Mitsuri in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!