Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Hantengu a Low Cost Makeover

Demon Slayer's third season has introduced anime viewers to some of the most terrifying, grotesque demons of the shonen series to date. With Tanjiro gaining some major allies in the Swordsmith Village in the Mist and Love Hashiras, the shonen protagonist needs all the help he can get when it comes to taking on the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu. While presented as a bawling, pathetic demon, the top-tier lieutenant in Muzan's army has some serious power backing him up, and his visage has been ingeniously captured in some low-cost cosplay.

For those of you who might not be following Demon Slayer season three, Hantengu has the ability to unleash his "emotions", aka four unique demons that each have their own skill set. Anger, Joy, Sorrow, and Pleasure have been the demonic threats at the forefront of this latest arc, though the recent episode changed the game by merging the four emotions together to create a more powerful being that has some terrifying dragons at his disposal. While Hantengu still exists in the face of his emotions being unleashed, the bizarre demon shrinks to the size of a playing card but still seemingly cannot be killed easily in the face of this ability.

Hantengu: Low-Cost Cosplay

When Hantengu first appeared in the premiere episode of Demon Slayer Season 3, it was hard to see how he had gained such a high rank in Muzan's army. While spending most of his time cowering and streaming tears down his face, it's quite clear that the Upper Moon 4 is the biggest challenge that Tanjiro has faced so far. Unfortunately for the Demon Slayer Corps, Hantengu isn't the only top-tier demon who has the sword makers in his sights.

On the opposite side of the Swordsmith Village, the nefarious Gyokko has been causing some major trouble for the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Perhaps having the most twisted appearance of any demon in the anime franchise, the Upper Moon 5 has an affinity for vases and is unleashing a torrent of demonic threats on the hidden village. Unfortunately for Muichiro, fighting this creature has nearly caused his death more than once.

