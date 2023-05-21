Demon Slayer Season 3 Shares New 'Swordsmith Village' Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in action with season 3, and the show isn't letting up a single bit. The hit anime has a chokehold on the fandom, and we have Tanjiro to thank as he navigates the Swordsmith Village arc. The hero is doing the most alongside two talented Hashira, and now Demon Slayer is celebrating the arc with a new poster.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of ufotable ahead of Demon Slayer's new release. The piece highlights our heroes to the right as we can see Muichiro, Mitsuri, Nezuko, and Tanjiro. The group is seen using their Breathing Style while Nezuko moves forward with her Blood Demon Art. On the other side, we can see a number of demons, and the two Upper Moons look downright terrifying.

After all, Muzan did crown his Number 4 and Number 5 fighters for a reason. Hantengu has proven his strength with his clones, and despite finding a weakness in them, our heroes are still struggling to take down the Upper Moon. That does not even mention Gyokko as the creepy pot-dwelling demon has shown Muichiro just how powerful he can be when unleashed.

Currently, Demon Slayer season 3 is nearly 10 episodes in, and the Swordsmith Village arc has been serving since the show returned. Tanjiro is on his own without his best friends this chapter, and it has given the hero time to shine. Muichiro and Mitsuri have also made names for themselves in just a matter of chapters. In fact, the Mist Hashira is now a fandom favorite, and we can expect to see more of him as the Demon Slayer anime progresses.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about Demon Slayer season 3 so far...?