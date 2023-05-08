Demon Slayer Season 3 Ratings Continue to Dominate in Japan

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now working its way through the intense fights of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and the Demon Slayer anime is continuing to dominate ratings with each new episode in Japan! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been the most popular season in the anime to fate as fans have been anxious to see what would happen after everything that went down in the Entertainment District arc seen in Demon Slayer Season 2. And it's showing in just how many fans are flocking to each new broadcast of the anime series.

While the worldwide streaming numbers have yet to be revealed for Demon Slayer Season 3 just yet, a. good indicator of how much of an impact it's been having are its TV broadcast ratings in Japan. The latest episode in particular had an estimated rating of 6.4% of the population in the Kanto region watching the premiere on Sunday, April 23rd. It might not seem like much, but Demon Slayer beat out shows like Detective Conan and One Piece in the process.

(Photo: ufotable)

What's Happening in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been one of the biggest seasons yet as Tanjiro has headed to the swordsmith village in the hopes of getting his own sword fixed. But with Gyutaro's defeat in the previous season of the series, Muzan has utilized the other members of the Upper Ranks to make up for the mistake. This means that Tanjiro is now involved in yet another fight against a powerful demon enemy, except he doesn't have the backup from Zenitsu and Inosuke to help him out this time around.

But while he doesn't have his closest friends, Tanjiro does have some surprising allies in the returning Genya Shinazugawa, and two members of the Hashira, the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokiro and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. The fights are only getting started in Demon Slayer Season 3, so now's the best time to catch up with the new episodes now streaming on Crunchyroll as they air in Japan.

What are you hoping to see before Demon Slayer Season 3 comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN