Demon Slayer Season 3 Dub Announced With New Trailer: Watch

Get ready, Demon Slayer fans! The English dub of season three just got its release date. Thanks to the team at Crunchyroll, we have learned the Swordsmith Village arc will kickstart its dub this month, and a trailer was released giving us a first look at the edition.

As you can see above, the dub trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 brings back all of our favorites. Zach Aguilar has Tanjiro covered while Abby Trott continues their work with Nezuko. Of course, we also have come returning voices as Kira Buckland and Griffin Burns feature prominently here. This is because the two voice the Love Hashira and Mist Hashira respectively, so you can expect to hear plenty of their work in Demon Slayer season 3.

As for the rest of the leads in Demon Slayer's new season, you can read the full cast list below:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado



Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado



Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma



Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira



Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito



Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji



Zeno Robinson as Genya



Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu



Brent Mukai as Gyokko



According to Crunchyroll, the English dub of Demon Slayer season 3 will start on Sunday, May 28th at 1:30 pm PST. You will be able to catch new dubbed episodes weekly from there on out. Of course, you can always keep up with Demon Slayer season 3 subbed if you want to watch the show in time with its Japanese release. The season is making its way through the climax of the Swordsmith Village arc, and its most recent episode introduced one villain's final form.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? No sweat! You can get all the details you need here thanks to the anime's official synopsis: "In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Will you be checking out Demon Slayer season 3 dubbed when it goes live this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.