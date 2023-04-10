Demon Slayer Season 3 Finally Revisits Genya

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally returned to screens for the highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode of the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has finally brought back the mysterious Genya Shinazugawa to the anime! When Tanjiro Kamado first tried out for the Demon Slaying Corps, he made it into the group alongside other characters who were also passing their tests for the first time. Tanjiro has since made friends with the other rookies from his test in the Demon Slayer anime's first two seasons, and it seems like the next one is on the way.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought Tanjiro to the titular swordsmith village of the next major arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it's here that he is not only introduced to some faces that he has never seen before, but it also came with some pretty huge reunions. The most surprising of which was a reunion with the prickly Genya, who ends up having quite the surprising first major interaction with Tanjiro that fans likely weren't expecting:

Demon Slayer Season 3: How Genya Comes Back

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1 sees Tanjiro heading into the swordsmith village where the Demon Slaying Corps' katanas are made, and he spends some time relaxing in the open air baths while the other smiths try to get his sword situation handled. But as Tanjiro makes it to the bath himself, he's met by the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, who tells him that someone was rude to her just a bit before. This turns out to be Genya, who he hasn't seen since crossing paths with him in the Butterfly Mansion quite a while ago.

Genya is seen pulling out one of his teeth, and gets angry at Tanjiro when the young fighter tries to bond with his would-be friend in the bath. It's a short confrontation between the two of them, but it's a sign that we will be seeing much more of Genya (who is also confirmed to the be the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa's brother, despite the Hashira saying otherwise) as the arc continues to unfold in the future episodes of the Demon Slayer anime.

