Demon Slayer Season 3 Sees Tanjiro Out a Major Weakness

Demon Slayer Season 3 has finally kicked off the main fight for the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the newest episode has unveiled a major weakness that could be the key for Tanjiro Kamado and the others to defeat Hantengu and his deadly clones! With Gyutaro being defeated in Demon Slayer Season 2's Entertainment District Arc, Muzan Kibutsuji has sent out the rest of the Upper Ranks to make their move and make up for the loss of one of his stronger fighters. But this means the fights will be tougher for Tanjiro than ever before.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has started Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya Shinazugawa's fight against the Upper Four, Hantengu, and it was quickly revealed why the seemingly anxious demon has such a high rank overall. Hantengu's true power was displayed upon his initial beheading, and now Tanjiro and the others have to deal with the many clones that have spawned from the original demon. But there's a weakness to exploit as Tanjiro discovers that each of the clones will be weaker the more they split from the main bodies.

AGGRESSIVE TANJIRO!!! the graphic describing how to weaken Hantengu’s clones was so fucking sick😮‍💨 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/19hw1MLOj3 — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) April 30, 2023

Demon Slayer: What is Hantengu's Weakness?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 continues Tanjiro's fight against the flying Hantengu clone, Urogi, but Tanjiro quickly cuts through Urogi's head when he's about to be attacked. Fearing about the clone spreading further due to this slight mistake (that Tanjiro only made out of his survival instinct) Tanjiro realizes that the parts that had been cut were not as strong as the original clone bodies. Then Tanjiro pieces together that their strength is likely shared amongst each of them, and cutting them more will weaken them considerably.

Tanjiro's figuring out how to deal with Hantengu relatively quickly as of Demon Slayer Season 3's newest episode, but it's much easier said than done to actually defeat the Upper Rank foe. Tanjiro's found all kinds of weaknesses in his opponents before, only for those demons to reveal another trick they had been hiding up their sleeves. This could very well be the same case here as Tanjiro deals with his toughest demon yet.

