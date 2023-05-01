Demon Slayer Season 3 Cliffhanger Sets Up Genya's Big Fight

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now in the midst of the major fights for the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, and Genya Shinazugawa is setting up for his big fight with a bloody cliffhanger from the newest episode! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been setting the pieces in place for Tanjiro Kamado's newest fight against another member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and part of this involved the return of some major fan favorites in the previous episodes. This reunited Tanjiro with some fighters he hasn't seen since the first season, and includes some reunions that weren't as great.

While Demon Slayer Season 3 reintroduced the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, back to the action after the first season of the series, Tanjiro was also reintroduced to Genya. This was Genya and Tanjiro's first real interaction since then, and now Demon Slayer's newest episode is gearing up for Genya's big fight against the various Hantengu clones as fans will see what he can really do in battle.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer: What's Next for Genya?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 sees Genya and Nezuko continue their struggle against the Hantengu clones while Tanjiro and Muichiro are occupied elsewhere. Genya's stabbed through the chest, and for a while it looks like he has been killed. But after reciting a sutra, Genya's able to fight back much like he did before. No matter how much damage he seems to take to his body, Genya refuses to back down. But unlike Tanjiro, Genya seems to be relishing in all of the damage he's taken to this point.

Genya has showed off the different way he fights against the demons with the few bits we have gotten to see him in action thus far, and it seems by the cliffhanger in which he's declaring he's about to fight even harder that we're going to see much more. But as Demon Slayer Season 3 continues, now it's just a matter of seeing what Genya can do against an increasingly tough opponent.

What are you hoping to see from Genya next in Demon Slayer Season 3?