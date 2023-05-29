Demon Slayer Fans Uncover a Secret Behind the Hashira Uniform

When it comes to Demon Slayer, we all have our favorite characters. From Zenitsu to Kanroji and beyond, the series is filled with colorful characters who are easy to love. Of course, these leads were gifted unique designs to set them apart, but those of them in the Demon Slayer Corps do have to abide by certain guidelines with their uniforms. And now, Demon Slayer fans want everyone to take notice of a specific detail hidden in the Hashira uniforms.

The surfaced tidbit comes from social media as Demon Slayer season 3 carries on. While the Swordsmith Village arc pushes ahead with its two big villains, all eyes were on Muichiro this week. It was there fans noticed something peculiar about his Hashira uniform that is unlike anything found outside of his rank.

So what is the big deal? Well, it has to do with buttons. It turns out the Hashira uniforms have different buttons than anyone outside their rank, so you can tell apart their black-white uniforms even without a haori over top. Hashira uniforms have golden buttons while others like Tanjiro wear silver ones on their outfits, but you would only catch this in colored media like the Demon Slayer anime.

Of course, this little detail has fans looking over their Demon Slayer cosplays another time for good measure. After all, there are other unique things about the Hashira that netizens notice much faster than their buttons. From their distinct hairstyles to their haori patterns and more, the Hashira are easy to spot amongst the other Demon Slayer recruits. But even when stripped down to basics, the high-ranking fighters still stand apart from the organization's lower members.

If you want to spot this difference for yourself, you can see it in action on screen. The Demon Slayer anime is working through season 3 right now, so you can find the entire show streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can also spot this uniform detail in colored spreads of the Demon Slayer manga which Viz Media oversees in America. For more info on Demon Slayer, you can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this little Demon Slayer detail?